Why Jesse Eisenberg turned down 'The Social Reckoning'

Statement

Not a reflection of the film's quality: Eisenberg

Eisenberg further said, "I just told him I'm moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely. I don't want to be associated with that character." He added that his decision was not a reflection of the quality of the film. "All of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is," he said.