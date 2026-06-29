Why Jesse Eisenberg turned down 'The Social Reckoning'
What's the story
Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network, has revealed why he declined to reprise his role in the sequel, The Social Reckoning. Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Minions & Monsters, he said he was moving in "different directions" in his life. "I just told him (Aaron Sorkin) I'm moving in different directions in my life," he said.
Statement
Not a reflection of the film's quality: Eisenberg
Eisenberg further said, "I just told him I'm moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely. I don't want to be associated with that character." He added that his decision was not a reflection of the quality of the film. "All of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is," he said.
Director's perspective
Sorkin tried to persuade Eisenberg
Earlier in June, director Sorkin revealed to Vanity Fair that he spent three days trying to persuade Eisenberg to return as Zuckerberg. However, Eisenberg was firm on his decision. "He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn't like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say 'I'm CEO, bit*h' for him to sign," Sorkin said.
Film overview
'The Social Reckoning' focuses on Facebook's internal workings
The Social Reckoning, which stars Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, delves into the internal workings of Facebook. The film focuses on Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison), a Facebook engineer who leaked documents revealing the company's handling of misinformation and its impact on teens. The film also features Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White), who reported on these revelations. It will hit theaters on October 9.