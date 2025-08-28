'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast faces online hate

Prime Video responds to online hate

Gavin Casalegno shared how tough it's been being called "one of the internet's most hated boyfriends."

Co-star Lola Tung and co-showrunner Jenny Han have also urged fans to keep things positive online.

Since its 2022 debut, the show has inspired passionate fan reactions—sometimes crossing the line—but the team hopes everyone can enjoy the story while treating real people with respect.