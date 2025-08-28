Veteran Marathi actor Bal Karve passes away at 95

Karve's impact on theater and beyond

Beyond his standout TV role, Karve made a big mark on Marathi theater with memorable performances in plays like Rathchakra and Kusum Manohar Lele.

He even co-founded Kilbil Balrangmanch, a children's theater group.

Amazingly, he balanced his acting career with decades as a civil engineer—showing you can follow your passions without giving up your day job.

His legacy continues to inspire both artists and dreamers today.