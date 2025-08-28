Next Article
Veteran Marathi actor Bal Karve passes away at 95
Veteran Marathi actor and TV icon Bal Karve has passed away in Mumbai at 95.
His daughter, Swati Karve, confirmed the news online, saying her father passed away peacefully.
Karve was most famous for playing Gundyabhau in the classic TV show Chimanrao back in 1979—a role that made him a household name.
Karve's impact on theater and beyond
Beyond his standout TV role, Karve made a big mark on Marathi theater with memorable performances in plays like Rathchakra and Kusum Manohar Lele.
He even co-founded Kilbil Balrangmanch, a children's theater group.
Amazingly, he balanced his acting career with decades as a civil engineer—showing you can follow your passions without giving up your day job.
His legacy continues to inspire both artists and dreamers today.