'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Gavin requests death scene
Entertainment
Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher, revealed he's hoping for a dramatic send-off in the upcoming The Summer I Turned Pretty movie.
"I did request a death scene. I don't know if we're gonna get it," he shared, but added he's happy with any choice that makes fans excited.
Meanwhile, Han is just waiting to start filming
The series wrapped its third season in July 2025, and creator Jenny Han says the script is ready—just waiting on filming to start.
Han has not filmed anything yet.
Han will direct and is looking forward to taking Belly's story even further after her work on season three.