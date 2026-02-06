'The Summer I Turned Pretty' movie: Cast, plot, release date
Jenny Han's hit series is headed to the big screen, with filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty movie kicking off April 27, 2026, in Wilmington.
Lola Tung and Chris Briney are back as Belly and Conrad, and the script is completed; if filming begins in 2026 it could mean a finished feature arriving in 2027.
Han is still working on the script
Han confirmed at The Wrap's Power Women Summit that she just finished writing the script—so nothing's been filmed yet.
While some fans were hoping for a Christmas 2025 premiere, Han said that's not possible.
Still, she teased more story could come if "the right idea came along."
Plus, the film could offer a cinematic take on that iconic love triangle from the books and show.