'Taj Story' doesn't deal with religion: Rawal responds to controversy

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:16 pm Sep 30, 202504:16 pm

What's the story

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has issued a clarification regarding his upcoming film, The Taj Story. This comes after the film's poster sparked controversy on social media, with many claiming it dealt with sensitive themes. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rawal said, "The movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal."