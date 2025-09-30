'Taj Story' doesn't deal with religion: Rawal responds to controversy
What's the story
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has issued a clarification regarding his upcoming film, The Taj Story. This comes after the film's poster sparked controversy on social media, with many claiming it dealt with sensitive themes. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Rawal said, "The movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal."
Poster controversy
Controversial poster and film's focus
The poster of The Taj Story, featuring Rawal holding the dome of the Taj Mahal with a Shiva idol inside, ignited debates on social media. One person commented, "Can't believe he's the same man who once made, OMG!! Well, that's where we are living at rn." Another netizen had commented under the poster, "Didn't expect this from you."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) September 29, 2025
Film's theme
More about the film and the cast ensemble
The Taj Story, written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, is said to be a hard-hitting drama, with its tagline reading, "Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?" The film also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Zakir Hussain, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das. It is set to release in theaters on October 31, 2025.