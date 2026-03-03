'The Taj Story': Release date, plot, cast, trailer Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

The Taj Story, a courtroom drama directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, hits OTT on March 13, 2026.

Paresh Rawal stars as Vishnu Das, a Taj Mahal guide who gets fired after a viral video claims the monument was once a Hindu temple.

Inspired by P.N. Oak's theories, the story follows Das as he takes his fight to court against lawyer Anwar Rashid (Zakir Hussain).