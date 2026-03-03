'The Taj Story': Release date, plot, cast, trailer
Entertainment
The Taj Story, a courtroom drama directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, hits OTT on March 13, 2026.
Paresh Rawal stars as Vishnu Das, a Taj Mahal guide who gets fired after a viral video claims the monument was once a Hindu temple.
Inspired by P.N. Oak's theories, the story follows Das as he takes his fight to court against lawyer Anwar Rashid (Zakir Hussain).
Where to watch 'The Taj Story'
You can catch The Taj Story on Lionsgate Play via OTTplay Premium starting March 13.
Why you should watch it
Reviews have been mixed—critics have pointed out issues like shallow arguments and heavy use of green screens.
Still, if you're curious about historical debates or enjoy courtroom dramas, it might be worth checking out.