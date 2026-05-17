'The Terminal List' S2 premieres October 21 on Prime Video
Entertainment
Get ready for more action: The Terminal List is back with its second season, dropping October 21, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.
Chris Patt returns as James Reece, a fugitive pulled into a new mission by the US government to face off against a global threat.
London holiday fair attacks spark conspiracy
This time, Reece is caught up in bombings and murders at the London Holiday Fair, chasing down a mysterious leader and uncovering a big geopolitical conspiracy.
Familiar faces like JD Pardo, Tyner Rushing, and Tara Rosling are alongside Patt.
Ruth Barrett sticks around as composer, with Mako Kamitsuna editing the season.