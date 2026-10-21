'The Terminal List' season 2 hits Prime Video with Pratt
The The Terminal List is back on Prime Video for its second season, with Chris Pratt returning as Navy SEAL Commander James Reece.
This time, the show adds some fresh energy: Arnold Vosloo joins as Reece's mentor Rich Hastings, and Gabriel Luna steps in as Freddy Strain, a former SEAL Team 6 Senior Chief who is now an officer at the CIA's Ground Branch.
Reece seeks revenge as cast returns
Familiar faces like Constance Wu (investigative journalist Katie Buranek), Tom Hopper (former Navy SEAL Raife Hastings), Dar Salim, and Luke Hemsworth are all back for more action.
The story keeps following Reece as he seeks revenge against the people who murdered his family, while new characters like Vasili Adrenov (Costa Ronin) and Mossad operative Tal Varon (Shiraz Tzarfati) shake things up this season.