'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' returns to theaters remastered 4K
Entertainment
Horror fans, get ready: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is returning to theaters in a remastered 4K version on August 18, 2026.
That date now marks Texas Chain Saw Day, matching the movie's original story timeline.
It's your chance to catch this legendary film on the big screen with crystal-clear visuals.
Texas Chain Saw Day becomes annual
After last year's packed screenings, Dark Sky Films and Fathom Entertainment are turning Texas Chain Saw Day into a yearly celebration.
Justin DiPietro from Dark Sky Films said the audience response "exceeded our expectations," while Fathom CEO Ray Nutt highlighted how much the film means culturally.
Tickets drop July 21 on Fathom's site, so mark your calendar if you want in!