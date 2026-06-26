'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' returns to theaters remastered 4K

Texas Chain Saw Day becomes annual

After last year's packed screenings, Dark Sky Films and Fathom Entertainment are turning Texas Chain Saw Day into a yearly celebration.

Justin DiPietro from Dark Sky Films said the audience response "exceeded our expectations," while Fathom CEO Ray Nutt highlighted how much the film means culturally.

Tickets drop July 21 on Fathom's site, so mark your calendar if you want in!