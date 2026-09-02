'The Traitors 2' grand finale: Date, timing, contestants
What's the story
Karan Johar's The Traitors India Season 2 is nearing its grand finale. The reality show, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, featured 21 contestants in a game of strategy and deception. After nine episodes of eliminations and shifting alliances, six contestants are left for the final showdown. Here's everything you need to know about the finale, including its date and streaming details.
Finale details
When will the finale air?
The finale of The Traitors 2 will stream on Thursday, September 3. The episode will air on Prime Video at 8:00pm.
The six contestants who have made it to the finale are Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, and Sahil Salathia.
The last two people to be eliminated were Ansh Chopra and Prish in the ninth episode.
Traitors
Two traitors make it to the final showdown
Two Traitors have made it to the final six: D'Souza and Tharana.
D'Souza has been a Traitor since the start of this season, while Tharana joined the secret group later in the game (Episode 8) after Shahneel Gill's elimination.
To jog your memory, the Season 1 winners were two innocents, Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther.