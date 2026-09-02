'The Traitors 2' grand finale: Date, timing, contestants

The finale of The Traitors 2 will stream on Thursday, September 3. The episode will air on Prime Video at 8:00pm.

The six contestants who have made it to the finale are Krystle D'Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, and Sahil Salathia.

The last two people to be eliminated were Ansh Chopra and Prish in the ninth episode.