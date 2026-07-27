'The Traitors India' S02 to premiere on August 13
What's the story
Prime Video has announced that the second season of The Traitors India will premiere on August 13. New episodes will stream every Thursday. The show, hosted by Karan Johar, will feature 21 celebrities competing in a game of trust and betrayal. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and All3Media International, the series is an adaptation of a BAFTA and Emmy-winning format created by IDTV. It has been adapted in over 40 territories worldwide.
Season details
Here's what the makers said
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, told Variety that the first season's response "exceeded all expectations."
He added that the new season will have "sharper gameplay" and a "new line-up of players."
Sabrina Duguet, executive VP, APAC, All3Media International, also expressed delight at the show's return for another thrilling chapter.
Dharmatic Entertainment stated that the new run aims to stay true to the show's "raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence."
Previous season
Recap of Season 1
The first season of The Traitors India premiered on June 12, 2025, and concluded on July 3, 2025.
It was hosted by Johar and quickly gained popularity for its intense psychological gameplay and unpredictable twists.
The show is based on the Dutch reality format De Verraders and features contestants divided into two groups: "Traitors" and "Innocents."
The finale was won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther.