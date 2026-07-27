'The Traitors India' S02 to premiere on August 13

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, told Variety that the first season's response "exceeded all expectations."

He added that the new season will have "sharper gameplay" and a "new line-up of players."

Sabrina Duguet, executive VP, APAC, All3Media International, also expressed delight at the show's return for another thrilling chapter.

Dharmatic Entertainment stated that the new run aims to stay true to the show's "raw, unpredictable, and psychologically gripping essence."