'The Traitors India': Season 2 cast, host, producers revealed Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

The Traitors India is gearing up for its second season, and the buzz is real: the show's casting team is in talks with Talwiinder (rumored to be dating Disha Patani), RJ Mahvash (linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal), and Elli AvrRam.

Karan Johar is back as host and producer, with Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui said to have been finalized for the show.