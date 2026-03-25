'The Traitors India': Season 2 cast, host, producers revealed
Entertainment
The Traitors India is gearing up for its second season, and the buzz is real: the show's casting team is in talks with Talwiinder (rumored to be dating Disha Patani), RJ Mahvash (linked to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal), and Elli AvrRam.
Karan Johar is back as host and producer, with Mallika Sherawat and Munawar Faruqui said to have been finalized for the show.
Last season's winners
Last season saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther outsmart the competition to win ₹70.5 lakh. In a sweet move, Uorfi donated her share of the prize to Nikita.
Season two looks set to bring more drama, and maybe some surprises, with this new lineup.