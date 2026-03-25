Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill to join 'The Traitors' S02
What's the story
The upcoming season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to feature a new contestant: Shahneel Gill, the sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. This news was confirmed by Film Window and is sure to excite fans as Gill enters the reality TV world with her impressive social media following of 435K. The show is known for its intense mental challenges and psychological surprises.
Star-studded lineup
Other confirmed participants for 'The Traitors' Season 2
In addition to Gill, the upcoming season of The Traitors is expected to feature other well-known personalities. Reality Scoop has reported that stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and television actor Shweta Tiwari are confirmed participants for this season. The show promises a mix of celebrities and interesting personalities, which will surely add to the drama and excitement.
Game rules
About the game of 'The Traitors'
A recent Variety report also stated that Krystle D'Souza, who recently made headlines for her performance in Dhurandhar, is likely to be a part of the reality show. Meanwhile, The Traitors is a game where players must outsmart, deceive, and strategize to avoid elimination while identifying the "traitors" among them. The first season saw Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerge as winners.