Shahneel Gill to join 'The Traitors' Season 2

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill to join 'The Traitors' S02

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:19 pm Mar 25, 202604:19 pm

What's the story

The upcoming season of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, is set to feature a new contestant: Shahneel Gill, the sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. This news was confirmed by Film Window and is sure to excite fans as Gill enters the reality TV world with her impressive social media following of 435K. The show is known for its intense mental challenges and psychological surprises.