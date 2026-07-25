'The Traitors India' promo: Season 2 teases more deception, drama
What's the story
Prime Video has announced the second season of The Traitors India with a mysterious teaser. The short clip features individuals in red robes and face masks, brandishing daggers as they traverse through New Delhi and Mumbai's markets, metros, airports, and streets. The words on the screen say, "The traitors are coming back. Yahan trust is rare, and dhokha is everywhere." "The dhokha is back."
Reactions
'The kalesh season is here'
The caption read, "Double the dhokha, double the drama."
Fans went into a frenzy, with one fan commenting, "Been waiting for it since forever!"
Another revealed participants they want to see, "I really hope Rakhi Sawant shall be in it and Aalisha Panwar."
A third joked, "Rise & Shine, the kalesh season is here."
Season 1 recap
What happened in the 1st season?
The first season of The Traitors India had a star-studded lineup including Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Nikita Luther, Karan Kundrra, and Raj Kundra.
Hosted by Karan Johar, the show tested contestants' abilities to identify hidden traitors while surviving eliminations and completing missions for prize money.
In the finale episode, Javed and Luther were declared winners after maintaining their innocent status throughout the competition.