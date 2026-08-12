Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her
What's the story
Mallika Sherawat, one of the 21 celebrity contestants on the second season of The Traitors, has made a shocking revelation. The actor claimed that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has a crush on her! She also said that the Mission: Impossible actor usually sends her messages and shares videos of them partying together. Her statement quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among fans on social media.
Details
What did Sherawat say?
In a viral clip from The Traitors Season 2, stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha, aka Kullu, asked Sherawat about her personal life.
He asked if she had ever had a crush on anyone or if everyone had a crush on her.
Sherawat confidently replied, "No, everyone has had a crush on me. Even Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying."
She added, "If I had my phone, I would've shown you his videos."
Twitter Post
See the clip here
Mallika Sherawat claiming Tom Cruise has a crush on her is next level delusion. 😭— ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) August 11, 2026
If Tom Cruise is sending her snaps then Ryan Gosling is literally texting me right now to hang out.
The only Mission Impossible here is getting us to believe this story. 💀 pic.twitter.com/B2PxKRWv2z
Show details
About 'The Traitors' Season 2
The Traitors, one of the most popular reality shows, is returning with its second season.
Hosted by Karan Johar, the show will premiere on Thursday on Prime Video.
Set in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, it will revolve around 21 celebrity contestants who will navigate psychological warfare and secret alliances to uncover hidden traitors among them.
Career
Sherawat's career in films
Sherawat is primarily known for her work in Hindi-language films.
She has appeared in several films such as Murder, The Dirty Politics, Welcome, and Hisss, among others, and has built a reputation in the film industry.
In 2024, she made a notable appearance in the comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.