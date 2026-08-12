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Home / News / Entertainment News / Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her
Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her
Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen on 'The Traitors'

Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 12, 2026
03:54 pm
What's the story

Mallika Sherawat, one of the 21 celebrity contestants on the second season of The Traitors, has made a shocking revelation. The actor claimed that Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has a crush on her! She also said that the Mission: Impossible actor usually sends her messages and shares videos of them partying together. Her statement quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among fans on social media.

Details

What did Sherawat say?

In a viral clip from The Traitors Season 2, stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha, aka Kullu, asked Sherawat about her personal life.

He asked if she had ever had a crush on anyone or if everyone had a crush on her.

Sherawat confidently replied, "No, everyone has had a crush on me. Even Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying."

She added, "If I had my phone, I would've shown you his videos."

Twitter Post

See the clip here

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Show details

About 'The Traitors' Season 2

The Traitors, one of the most popular reality shows, is returning with its second season.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show will premiere on Thursday on Prime Video.

Set in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace, it will revolve around 21 celebrity contestants who will navigate psychological warfare and secret alliances to uncover hidden traitors among them.

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Career

Sherawat's career in films

Sherawat is primarily known for her work in Hindi-language films.

She has appeared in several films such as Murder, The Dirty Politics, Welcome, and Hisss, among others, and has built a reputation in the film industry.

In 2024, she made a notable appearance in the comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

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