Mallika Sherawat claims Tom Cruise has a crush on her

In a viral clip from The Traitors Season 2, stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshreshtha, aka Kullu, asked Sherawat about her personal life.

He asked if she had ever had a crush on anyone or if everyone had a crush on her.

Sherawat confidently replied, "No, everyone has had a crush on me. Even Tom Cruise has a crush on me these days. I'm not lying."

She added, "If I had my phone, I would've shown you his videos."