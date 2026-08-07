'The Traitors' S02 trailer: KJo promises more drama, bigger betrayals
What's the story
Prime Video has dropped the trailer for Season 2 of The Traitors, a reality show hosted by Karan Johar. The upcoming season promises to be even more thrilling with 21 new celebrity contestants competing in the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Among them are a few traitors who must be identified and eliminated by the innocent players. This time, a new accomplice named Boo will deliver "Buri Khabar," adding an extra twist to the game.
Contestants
Meet the Season 2 contestants
The second season of The Traitors features a star-studded lineup including Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, and Munawar Faruqui.
They will be joined by Parul Gulati, Prish, and Ranveer Brar.
Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri are also part of the new season.
Trailer insights
Trailer showcases intense confrontations and strategic gameplay
The trailer for The Traitors Season 2 gives us a sneak peek into a world of intense confrontations, strategic alliances, and dramatic eliminations.
Johar sets the tone early on by saying, "This palace looks like a dream... and I can't wait to turn that dream into a nightmare."
The contestants are seen engaging in heated discussions, making secret deals, and plotting against each other.
Host's perspective
Johar on returning as host
Reflecting on his return as host, Johar said, "Season one of The Traitors broke through the clutter and formulaic reality content, and the audience response proved they were ready for something fresh."
He added that this season is "bigger, sharper, and even more unpredictable" with players entering the palace fully aware of its twists.
The show will premiere on Prime Video in India on August 13 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.