'The Traitors' S2: Arjun Bijlani confirms exit; lineup revealed
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani has confirmed he won't be joining The Traitors Season 2, even though filming is set in the stunning Suryagarh Palace with Karan Johar hosting.
Still, the show's lineup stays strong with Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, and Mallika Sherawat ready to compete.
What to expect from the new season?
The Traitors keeps its signature "traitor vs. innocent" mind games and returns to its lavish palace setting after a successful first run.
With Amazon Prime Video backing it again, fans can look forward to more strategy, dramatic twists, and some seriously intense gameplay.