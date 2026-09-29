Teja Sajja to host debut season of 'The Traitors Telugu'
What's the story
Prime Video has announced the global premiere of The Traitors Telugu on October 15. The reality show, which is a local adaptation of the popular international format, will be hosted by Teja Sajja in his debut role as a reality show host. The series will consist of 10 episodes released over four weeks, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
Show format
20 contestants will compete in the game
The Traitors Telugu will have 20 contestants competing in a game of trust and betrayal.
The show's format includes hidden identities, secret alliances, and unexpected betrayals that will test the contestants' ability to read one another.
The Innocents must identify the Traitors before it's too late, adding an extra layer of strategy to the game.
Show history
Two seasons have already been produced in Hindi
The Hindi version of The Traitors had two successful seasons, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther winning the first season. Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the winners in the second season.
This success has encouraged Prime Video to expand the franchise into Telugu with The Traitors Telugu.
Show details
Nikhil Madhok and Fazila Allana on the show
Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, said, per Variety India, "Teja Sajja is an exciting choice to lead this edition, and his charisma, spontaneity, and natural connection with audiences bring a distinct flavor to the show."
Fazila Allana, partner and co-founder of SOL Productions, added that they wanted to create a world that feels both grand and immersive while being deeply rooted in the personalities playing the game.