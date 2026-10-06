'The Traitors Telugu' premieres October 15 on Prime Video
Entertainment
Get ready for The Traitors Telugu, landing October 15 on Prime Video!
Hosted by Teja Sajja, this new reality series brings together 20 celebrity contestants for a high-stakes game of trust, bluffing, and strategy.
New episodes will roll out every Thursday, so your weekly dose of drama is sorted.
Contestants split into innocents and traitors
Expect familiar faces like Chinmayi Sripada, Harsha Vardhan, Pragathi Mahavadi, Shreedevi Chowdary, Nikhil Vijayendra Simha, and Vidyulekha Raman.
The twist? Contestants are split into innocents and secret traitors: one group hunts for the fakes while the others try to stay hidden.
The show streams in Telugu with English subtitles and is part of the global Traitors franchise that's already a hit in over 30 countries.