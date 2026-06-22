'The Voice of Hind Rajab' India release includes real calls
Entertainment
The Voice of Hind Rajab, inspired by the real story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl, is now showing in India after some certification delays.
The film uses her actual emergency calls and follows Red Crescent workers trying to save her during the January 2024 incident in Gaza.
Kaouther Ben Hania directs, bringing a heartfelt touch to this true story.
Cleared without cuts by India's board
Originally set for March, the film was held up because of its sensitive content but got cleared without cuts by India's film board.
Now playing in over 100 cinemas, it's earning strong reviews for how it humanizes conflict and sparks conversations about censorship.
The movie also picked up the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize at Venice and stars Saja Kilani and Motaz Malhees.