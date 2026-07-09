'The Vvaan' poster shows Malhotra circled by bull and tiger
Entertainment
The new poster for The Vvaan just dropped, showing Sidharth Malhotra in full warrior mode as a bull and tiger circle him, a nod to the film's epic, folklore-inspired battles.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, this movie blends fantasy, action, comedy, and adventure into one big cinematic experience.
'The Vvaan' blends folklore and visuals
Starring Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures.
With its mix of Indian folklore, stunning visuals, and fresh world-building, it's already one of 2026's most anticipated films, especially for anyone who loves stories that feel both classic and new.