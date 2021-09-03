Amazon's 'The Wheel of Time' to premiere on November 19

For Indian subscribers, the series will be launched in English along with dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited series The Wheel of Time will premiere on November 19. The streamer has unveiled the first trailer for the Rosamund Pike-led show, which is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling novels. For Indian subscribers, the series will be launched in English along with dubs in three different Indian languages: Hindi, Tamil as well as Telugu.

Story

The series is set in a world where magic exists

"The first three episodes of the first season will premiere on November 19, with new episodes available each Friday, leading up to the season finale on December 24," Amazon Prime Video said in a statement. The Wheel of Time is set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

Adaptation

Series follows Moiraine Damodred's (Pike) journey across the world

It follows Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organization Aes Sedal, who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity. Rave Judkins serves as showrunner and has also adapted Jordan's novels for the small screen.

Show

Uta Briesewitz has directed the show's first two episodes

Uta Briesewitz, who has directed the first two episodes of the fantasy series, has executive produced the show alongside, Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe. Pike serves as producer with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as the consulting producers.

Information

The show has already been renewed for a second season

The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios as well as Sony Pictures Television. The show has already been renewed for a second season as well, which started production recently.