'The Whisper Man' Netflix Aug 28 with De Niro Scott
Entertainment
Heads up, thriller fans: < em>The Whisper Man, starring Robert De Niro and Adam Scott, drops on Netflix worldwide August 28.
Directed by James Ashcroft and based on Alex North's hit novel, the film mixes suspense, crime, and family drama in one intense package.
Indian viewers can stream it the same day.
Writer drawn into missing child mystery
Adam Scott plays Tom Kennedy, a crime writer who moves to a quiet town with his son after losing his wife.
But when a local child goes missing (just like in some old cases), Tom finds himself caught in creepy mysteries and strange whispers.
De Niro steps in as Pete Willis, a retired detective from the original case.
The cast also features Hamish Linklater, Michael Keaton, and John Carroll Lynch for extra star power.