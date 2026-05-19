'The White Lotus' 4th season films at Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Paris
Entertainment
The White Lotus is back for its fourth season, and filming just started at the iconic Cannes Film Festival.
Fans are already buzzing over sneak peeks from behind-the-scenes clips on social media.
This time, the show's story unfolds right in the middle of festival glamor, with extra scenes shot in Saint-Tropez and Paris.
'The White Lotus' picks Riviera, ensemble
Creator Mike White picked the French Riviera as this season's backdrop after falling for its charm during a trip.
The cast lineup is stacked: Laura Dern, Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, Heather Graham, Ben Kingsley, Kumail Nanjiani, Rosie Perez, and Chloe Bennet.
Expect plenty of celebrity culture drama as the new episodes dive into fame and fortune against stunning scenery.