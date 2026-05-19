'The White Lotus' 4th season films at Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Paris Entertainment May 19, 2026

The White Lotus is back for its fourth season, and filming just started at the iconic Cannes Film Festival.

Fans are already buzzing over sneak peeks from behind-the-scenes clips on social media.

This time, the show's story unfolds right in the middle of festival glamor, with extra scenes shot in Saint-Tropez and Paris.