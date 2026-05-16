'The White Lotus' reportedly eyed for Hotel Martinez in Cannes
Entertainment
The White Lotus might be taking its next season to the glamorous French Riviera, with reports from the Cannes Film Festival hinting at the iconic Hotel Martinez in Cannes as a possible filming spot.
The hotel's luxury vibe and celebrity history match creator Mike White's love for dramatic, high-end settings where social tensions play out.
Martinez fits 'The White Lotus' themes
Hotel Martinez is famous for hosting movie stars and royalty during the Cannes Film Festival, making it a natural fit for The White Lotus's themes of privilege and exclusivity.
Past seasons have boosted tourism wherever they filmed, so if this happens, expect everyone to have their eyes on the Riviera soon.