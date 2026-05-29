'The White Lotus 4' takes over Cannes venue

The production team of The White Lotus Season 4 has taken over the Palais des Festivals in Cannes for what is expected to be some of the most crucial scenes of the upcoming season, reported Variety. The filming at this iconic venue started on Monday, just a day after the 79th Cannes Film Festival concluded. It will continue through Thursday, with shoots going on till late at night.

Plot details Filming started just after Cannes Film Festival ended As reported by the outlet, this season's storyline revolves around two rival film teams competing at the Cannes Film Festival. One team is staying at the Hotel Martinez (renamed White Lotus Cannes) while the other is at a luxurious hilltop hideaway (White Lotus du Cap). The latter was filmed in Saint-Tropez. Laura Dern and Marissa Long were seen on Tuesday on the famous Palais steps, with Dern in a strapless black gown with pink feathers.

Character details Intense scenes being filmed with these actors Dern, who replaced Helena Bonham Carter, is reportedly playing a washed-up star looking for a comeback. She was seen filming an intense scene where she storms out of a screening in fury. On Wednesday, actors Ari Graynor, Max Greenfield, Steve Coogan, and Kumail Nanjiani were spotted exiting the theater while filming what sources describe as a fight sequence.

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Season theme Fitting for a season set at Cannes The scenes being filmed this week align with producer David Bernad's earlier description of a season that delivers a satire on the film industry. He had said it would chart "the ups and downs of the festival and the pain of being here and the love and excitement of being here." If this setting holds true for the finale, these Palais scenes may well rank among the most dramatic moments of this season.

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