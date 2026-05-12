'The White Lotus' S04: Ben Kingsley, Max Minghella join cast

HBO 's hit dramedy series, The White Lotus, has announced the final casting for its fourth season. The new additions include Ben Kingsley (Gandhi), Max Minghella (Industry), and Pekka Strang (Tom of Finland), confirmed Variety. This season will be set in France and will revolve around a new set of hotel guests and employees during the Cannes Film Festival .

Plot details Season 4 set during Cannes Film Festival The outlet reports that the fourth season of The White Lotus will feature two rival film teams competing at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. One team will be staying at a luxurious hotel on the Croisette, while the other will be based in a lavish hilltop hideaway. The season is expected to satirize French customer service.

New additions Kingsley, Minghella, Strang join previously announced cast Kingsley, Minghella, and Strang are joining an already star-studded cast for the fourth season of The White Lotus. The previously announced cast members include Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Laura Dern (who replaced Helena Bonham Carter), Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, and Ari Graynor, among others. Chloe Bennet and Rosie Perez are also part of the ensemble.

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