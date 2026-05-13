'The White Lotus' S4 at Hotel Martinez explores celebrity culture
The White Lotus is switching things up for its fourth season, with filming set at the legendary Hotel Martinez in Cannes.
This Art Deco spot has hosted stars like Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise during the famous Cannes Film Festival.
Producer David Bernad shared that the new season will dive into luxury and celebrity culture, all centered around the festival's glitz.
Top suites exceed €30,000 per night
Hotel Martinez is known for its exclusive vibe: the top-floor interconnecting suites can cost upwards of €30,000 a night during the peak of the festival season.
Its blue-carpeted staircase is a classic spot for celeb photos, and La Palme d'Or (the hotel's two-Michelin-star restaurant) hosts official festival dinners.
Expect The White Lotus to keep its sharp take on wealth and fame, this time with a French Riviera twist.