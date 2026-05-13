'The White Lotus' S4 at Hotel Martinez explores celebrity culture

Top suites exceed €30,000 per night

Hotel Martinez is known for its exclusive vibe: the top-floor interconnecting suites can cost upwards of €30,000 a night during the peak of the festival season.

Its blue-carpeted staircase is a classic spot for celeb photos, and La Palme d'Or (the hotel's two-Michelin-star restaurant) hosts official festival dinners.

Expect The White Lotus to keep its sharp take on wealth and fame, this time with a French Riviera twist.