'The White Lotus' Season 4 adds Kingsley Minghella and Strang
Entertainment
The White Lotus is back for Season four, and the cast just got even more interesting.
Ben Kingsley (yep, the Oscar winner), Max Minghella from The Handmaid's Tale, and Finnish actor Pekka Strang are all joining the lineup.
The cast announcement was shared on Instagram with a simple "New company is on the way."
Bonham Carter exits 'The White Lotus'
Filming is happening right now in France.
Alongside the new faces, you'll see Max Greenfield, Heather Graham, Kumail Nanjiani, and Rosie Perez checking in to this season's resort.
There's been some behind-the-scenes drama too: Helena Bonham Carter exited after nine days due to "creative differences," and Laura Dern stepped in with a brand-new role written just for her.