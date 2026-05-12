'The White Lotus' Season 4 adds Kingsley Minghella and Strang Entertainment May 12, 2026

The White Lotus is back for Season four, and the cast just got even more interesting.

Ben Kingsley (yep, the Oscar winner), Max Minghella from The Handmaid's Tale, and Finnish actor Pekka Strang are all joining the lineup.

The cast announcement was shared on Instagram with a simple "New company is on the way."