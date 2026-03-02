'The White Lotus's season 4 cast includes Sandra Bernhard Entertainment Mar 02, 2026

Sandra Bernhard is officially joining The White Lotus for its fourth season.

She shared her excitement at the Actor Awards 2026 in LA, saying she's thrilled to finally work with her longtime friend and series creator Mike White: "He loves me. We love each other. And he finally said, 'This is it. This is the season.'"