'The White Lotus's season 4 cast includes Sandra Bernhard
Entertainment
Sandra Bernhard is officially joining The White Lotus for its fourth season.
She shared her excitement at the Actor Awards 2026 in LA, saying she's thrilled to finally work with her longtime friend and series creator Mike White: "He loves me. We love each other. And he finally said, 'This is it. This is the season.'"
Filming begins in April at the French Riviera
Season 4 will be filmed at the stunning Chateau de La Messardiere in Saint-Tropez, France—a switch from the show's usual tropical backdrops.
Filming kicks off in April and features a star-studded cast including Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, and AJ Michalka alongside Bernhard.
While story details are still secret, expect more of The White Lotus's signature mix of sharp humor and drama.