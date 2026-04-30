Theroux joins 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' as Benji Barnes
Entertainment
Justin Theroux is joining The Devil Wears Prada 2 as Benji Barnes, a character he laughingly calls "He's such an idiot." He says playing someone so silly was a blast.
The movie drops May 1, 2026, and promises plenty of laughs mixed with high-fashion drama.
Theroux praises Blunt, sequel reunites cast
Theroux shared that working with Emily Blunt was a highlight (he called her "a riot") and even joked that Meryl Streep was "nervous to work with me" (though everyone knows she's a pro).
The sequel reunites Anne Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. New faces like Lucy Liu and B.J. Novak are also joining the fun.