Theroux joins 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' as Benji Barnes

Theroux praises Blunt, sequel reunites cast

Theroux shared that working with Emily Blunt was a highlight (he called her "a riot") and even joked that Meryl Streep was "nervous to work with me" (though everyone knows she's a pro).

The sequel reunites Anne Hathaway, Streep, Blunt, and Stanley Tucci with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. New faces like Lucy Liu and B.J. Novak are also joining the fun.