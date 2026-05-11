Theroux's cameo surprises fans in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Theroux calls role 'silly' at premiere

Theroux's over-the-top role is being called "unhinged and hilarious," adding some real energy to the sequel.

At the premiere, he said playing Benji was pure fun: "The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was," followed by, "He's such an idiot. To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I'm bald, but then it's like my hair's falling out — that was the most fun."

The film also brings back Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt.