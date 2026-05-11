Theroux's cameo surprises fans in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Justin Theroux's cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2 has everyone doing a double-take: he plays Benji Barnes, a flashy tech billionaire with an orange tan and strong opinions on AI.
Even though he's credited early, fans admitted it took them several scenes to realize it was him.
His character pops up midway to help Emily Blunt's character kick off her new career.
Theroux calls role 'silly' at premiere
Theroux's over-the-top role is being called "unhinged and hilarious," adding some real energy to the sequel.
At the premiere, he said playing Benji was pure fun: "The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was," followed by, "He's such an idiot. To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I'm bald, but then it's like my hair's falling out — that was the most fun."
The film also brings back Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt.