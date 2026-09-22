'They Follow' finishes filming with Monroe Ackie and Haley
Entertainment
Horror fans, heads up: They Follow, the sequel to It Follows, has finished filming.
The cast includes Maika Monroe back in action alongside Naomi Ackie and Jackie Earle Haley.
There's anticipation building for what's next.
Crowe teases 'The Pope's Exorcist' sequel
Russell Crowe just teased that The Pope's Exorcist could get a sequel too. He shared that his character, Father Amorth, actually wrote 12 books about his real-life exorcism experiences, so there's plenty of wild material left to explore.
Crowe even mentioned that sequels these days often outdo the originals, so horror lovers might have more to look forward to soon.