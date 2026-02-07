'Thinking of You': Meaning, lyrics, and 1st live performance
AP Dhillon performed "Thinking of You" for the first time on The Great Indian Kapil Show, a mellow Punjabi track with lyrics by Shinda Kahlon.
The song is all about missing someone special and holding onto their memory, even when they're far away.
Meaning of the song
The lyrics paint a picture of Dhillon sitting by the water, lost in thoughts of his beloved.
He tunes out the world around him, hearing only their voice in his mind.
The vibe is bittersweet—he misses them deeply but also acknowledges the possibility that they might not return.
First live performance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Dhillon performed "Thinking of You" for the first time on Netflix's "The Great Indian Kapil Show," turning the comedy stage into a mini concert.
Fans got an extra treat when Shinda Kahlon made a surprise appearance, making it a memorable night alongside some classic comedy skits.