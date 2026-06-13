Thiruvothu says speaking up drew threats but she feels responsible Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu just shared how speaking up about injustices in the film industry has come at a cost: she's faced death and rape threats, and lost out on big projects, especially after the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case.

Still, she says she feels a responsibility to use her voice: "I'm not doing anything big. I'm doing what is actually the bare minimum and decent for somebody who has an iota of power and influence."