Thiruvothu says speaking up drew threats but she feels responsible
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu just shared how speaking up about injustices in the film industry has come at a cost: she's faced death and rape threats, and lost out on big projects, especially after the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and assault case.
Still, she says she feels a responsibility to use her voice: "I'm not doing anything big. I'm doing what is actually the bare minimum and decent for somebody who has an iota of power and influence."
Thiruvothu credits Women in Cinema Collective
Parvathy credits her family, friends, and a close-knit community of women for giving her strength to keep going.
Her work with the Women in Cinema Collective has made her even more committed to intersectional feminism and supporting marginalized voices, even if it means losing roles.
She puts it simply: "Those are people I don't want to work with."