'Gullak 5': This actor will play Annu Mishra now

Actor Anant V Joshi has been roped in to play Anand "Annu" Mishra in the fifth season of Sony LIV 's popular slice-of-life series Gullak, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta . The show, which means piggy bank in English, is a heartwarming family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever . It revolves around the Mishra family and their everyday middle-class Indian life. News of Gupta exiting the show emerged in September last year, with rumors of creative differences surfacing.

Actor's statement Joshi's excitement for joining the show Joshi, known for his roles in Maamla Legal Hai and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, said he was excited to join the show. He said, "'Gullak' has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families." "I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special."

Character evolution Changes in Annu's character Joshi also revealed that the new season will delve into a more mature phase of Annu's life. He said, "Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life." The fifth season of Gullak will premiere on Sony LIV soon.

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