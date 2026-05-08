'Gullak 5': This actor will play Annu Mishra now
What's the story
Actor Anant V Joshi has been roped in to play Anand "Annu" Mishra in the fifth season of Sony LIV's popular slice-of-life series Gullak, replacing Vaibhav Raj Gupta. The show, which means piggy bank in English, is a heartwarming family drama created by Shreyansh Pandey and produced by The Viral Fever. It revolves around the Mishra family and their everyday middle-class Indian life. News of Gupta exiting the show emerged in September last year, with rumors of creative differences surfacing.
Actor's statement
Joshi's excitement for joining the show
Joshi, known for his roles in Maamla Legal Hai and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, said he was excited to join the show. He said, "'Gullak' has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families." "I've been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special."
Character evolution
Changes in Annu's character
Joshi also revealed that the new season will delve into a more mature phase of Annu's life. He said, "Stepping into Annu Bhaiya's journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life." The fifth season of Gullak will premiere on Sony LIV soon.
Cast continuity
Core cast returns for 'Gullak' Season 5
The new season of Gullak also sees the return of its core ensemble cast. Jameel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni reprise their roles as the Mishra parents, while Harsh Mayar returns as younger son Aman. Sunita Rajwar will continue to play the family's neighbor. The show has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2019 for its warmth, humor, and emotional authenticity.