'Stranger Things': This actor was the first choice for Hopper

Harbour himself sent in a question to the podcast, asking about the casting process. Horowitz guessed it was Josh Brolin, but Matt replied, "No, it was Billy Crudup." He added, "Everything happens for a reason, right? So it's like once it kind of clicks into place...But yeah Billy Crudup passed. I don't think he was doing much TV at the time." Ross then revealed that Harbour's audition was so impressive they decided to cast him immediately after watching his tape.

Instant decision

Ross on how Harbour got cast as Jim Hopper

Ross said, "But he came and read and he just did one take. We weren't even there, we just saw the tape, and it was just so clear, instantly: This is Hopper. And we just cast him right then and there." Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016 and ran for five seasons until 2025. It has won a dozen Emmys and spawned an animated spinoff series called Stranger Things: Tales from '85.