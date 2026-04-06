Thomas hopes viewers see 'Pallichattambi' without expectations on April 10
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas stars in Pallichattambi, a movie releasing worldwide on April 10, 2026.
He plays an outsider who arrives in a village and sets off on his own journey.
Thomas hopes viewers come in with an open mind, saying the film is best enjoyed without expectations.
'Pallichattambi' a 1950s Kerala family entertainer
It has every element of a family entertainer, with emotion, action, and enough warmth to carry a crowd, Pallichattambi is set against the backdrop of 1950s Kerala.
While it touches on social and political themes from that era, the story stays focused on human connections rather than specific events or messages.
The film mixes real history with fiction to create something relatable for families.