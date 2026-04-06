Thomas hopes viewers see 'Pallichattambi' without expectations on April 10

'Pallichattambi' a 1950s Kerala family entertainer

It has every element of a family entertainer, with emotion, action, and enough warmth to carry a crowd, Pallichattambi is set against the backdrop of 1950s Kerala.

While it touches on social and political themes from that era, the story stays focused on human connections rather than specific events or messages.

The film mixes real history with fiction to create something relatable for families.