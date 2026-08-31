Thomas warns fans on Instagram about email impersonation scam
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas just gave his fans a heads-up about a scammer pretending to be him over email.
He posted on Instagram that someone's using the address tovinothomas79@gmail.com to contact people as if they're him, and made it clear this isn't his account.
Thomas urges reporting and deleting emails
Tovino asked everyone not to reply, share personal info, click links, or send money if they get emails from this email address.
Instead, he suggests reporting and deleting these messages, and letting friends know so no one else gets fooled.
He's spoken up about online impersonation before and wants fans to stay sharp against these tricks.