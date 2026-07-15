Thomas's 'Pallichattambi' hits Sony LIV in 5 languages July 24
Entertainment
Tovino Thomas's new period drama, Pallichattambi, is hitting Sony LIV for streaming from July 24.
You can watch it in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, or Kannada, so plenty of options to pick your vibe.
Thomas plays enforcer amid liberation struggle
Set during Kerala's Liberation Struggle, the film follows Christopher Pothan (played by Tovino), a church enforcer who ends up fighting alongside villagers facing tough government reforms.
The cast also features Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, and Baburaj.
'Pallichattambi' score by Bejoy Sukumaran cameo
Pallichattambi is produced by World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainments.
Music is by Jakes Bejoy, and there's even a cameo from Prithviraj Sukumaran for fans to spot.