Thoogudeepa must attend Bengaluru murder trial by video call

To make sure things go fairly, jail authorities have been told to let Darshan and the other accused talk privately with their lawyers during these virtual sessions.

Plus, a court official will oversee everything so there are no technical hiccups.

The case itself is about the 2024 killing of Renukaswamy, who was allegedly targeted after posting harsh comments about actress Pavithra Gowda (rumored to be close to Darshan).

One of the accused might even testify against the others as things unfold.