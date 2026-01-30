3 arrested for harassing Mimi Chakraborty on stage

West Bengal Police have arrested three individuals in connection with a harassment complaint filed by actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty. The incident took place during a public event in Bongaon's Nayagopalganj area last week. Chakraborty alleged that she was interrupted mid-performance and asked to leave the stage abruptly, accompanied by humiliating remarks.

Arrest details Accused attempted to obstruct police during investigation The prime accused, identified as event organizer Tanay Shastri, along with two of his associates, were arrested after they allegedly tried to obstruct police officers during a visit to Shastri's residence. A scuffle ensued between the accused and the police team, leading to their arrest. Chakraborty has yet to react to the arrests.

Actor's statement Chakraborty alleged targeted harassment over declined invitation Chakraborty further claimed she was singled out after declining an invitation to visit Shastri's home, unlike other artists who attended the event. "I was performing. Suddenly, the event organizer, Tanay Shastri, came onto the stage and stopped me. He told me to leave." "Without arguing, I left without completing the entire performance. His behavior was very arrogant," she said in her statement.

