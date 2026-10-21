Three accused in Shroff shooting held till Oct 31
Entertainment
Three key accused, including the shooters, of shooting at actor Tiger Shroff were brought to Mumbai from Rajasthan and appeared in court on Wednesday.
The court has sent them to police custody until October 31, 2026, as the investigation continues.
Suspects medically checked, questioned in Mumbai
After arriving in Mumbai, the suspects had a medical check at GT Hospital before being taken for questioning by the city's Anti-Extortion Cell.
The case has sparked fresh talks about celebrity safety in Mumbai.