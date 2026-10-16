Thriller 'Aasha' with Urvashi and George on ZEE5 October 16
Entertainment
The thriller Aasha, starring Urvashi and Joju George, lands on ZEE5 this October 16.
Directed by Safar Sanal, the movie explores what happens after a devastating road accident changes Aasha and her daughter's lives.
After its September theatrical run, it earned high praise for its intense story and standout performances.
'Aasha' Urvashi hospital scene stands out
Alongside Urvashi and Joju George, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vijayaraghavan, and Joy Mathew. Urvashi's emotional hospital scene has especially struck a chord.
The film's screenplay comes from Safar Sanal, George, and Ramesh Girija; Govind Vasantha handles the music while Madhu Neelakandan brings it all to life through his cinematography.