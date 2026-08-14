'Thudakkam' falls to ₹80L in India Thursday exceeds ₹33cr worldwide
Entertainment
Thudakkam, Vismaya Mohanlal's Malayalam movie, hit a rough patch at the box office this week: Thursday's earnings dropped to ₹80 lakh in India, one-half of what it made just a day earlier.
Still, the film has managed to pull in over ₹33 crore worldwide, so it's not all doom and gloom.
'Thudakkam' week 1 ₹16cr 14.39% occupancy
The movie played across 1,077 shows on its seventh day, but only filled about 14.39% of seats overall; night shows did best with 21.75% occupancy.
After one week, Thudakkam has earned ₹16 crore in India.
Reviews have been mixed to positive: < em>ETimes praised its cinematography and music but felt the climax was lacking.
With its second weekend coming up, keeping momentum will be key for Thudakkam's run.