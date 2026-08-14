'Thudakkam' falls to ₹80L in India Thursday exceeds ₹33cr worldwide

The movie played across 1,077 shows on its seventh day, but only filled about 14.39% of seats overall; night shows did best with 21.75% occupancy.

After one week, Thudakkam has earned ₹16 crore in India.

Reviews have been mixed to positive: < em>ETimes praised its cinematography and music but felt the climax was lacking.

With its second weekend coming up, keeping momentum will be key for Thudakkam's run.