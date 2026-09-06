'Thudakkam' starring debutant Mohanlal lands on JioHotstar Sept 18 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, Malayalam movie fans!
Thudakkam, featuring Vismaya Mohanlal in her debut Malayalam film, is coming to JioHotstar on September 18, 2026.
The action-packed film hit theaters last month and is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph with a story by Lineesh Nellickal.
'Thudakkam' Meenu intervenes, actor Mohanlal cameo
Vismaya plays Meenu, a martial arts practitioner who steps in to help two schoolgirls, and ends up facing some serious danger herself.
Thudakkam digs into how society responds to crimes against women, putting its strong female lead front and center as she stands up to a stalker.
Plus, there's a cameo from actor Mohanlal for fans to spot!