'Thunderbolts' on OTT: Marvel's latest film is a mixed bag
Marvel's latest film, Thunderbolts, just landed on JioHotstar after its theater release back in May 2025.
This movie brings together a new squad of superheroes—the New Avengers—under director Jake Schreier, with stars like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell leading the charge.
The story leans into questions of power and doing the right thing, all wrapped up in classic Marvel style.
A new team of superheroes takes the stage
Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and Red Guardian (David Harbour) are forced to team up by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).
Alongside Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), they each face personal struggles while trying to prove themselves.
It's a redemption journey for these Marvel outsiders as they wrestle with their pasts and what it means to be heroes.