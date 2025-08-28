'Thunderbolts' on OTT: Marvel's latest film is a mixed bag Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Marvel's latest film, Thunderbolts, just landed on JioHotstar after its theater release back in May 2025.

This movie brings together a new squad of superheroes—the New Avengers—under director Jake Schreier, with stars like Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell leading the charge.

The story leans into questions of power and doing the right thing, all wrapped up in classic Marvel style.