'Mostly benefits Indians': Florida governor calls H-1B visas 'total scam'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called the H-1B visa system a "total scam," alleging it permits companies to hire cheaper labor from India at the cost of American workers. Speaking on Fox News, DeSantis said, "I think you're right to say the H-1B, it's become a total scam." He accused companies of laying off Americans while hiring and renewing visas for H-1B workers.

Job concerns DeSantis questions foreign worker influx "..Most of them (H-1Bs) are from one country, India; there's a cottage industry about how all those people make money off this system," he added. DeSantis also slammed the H-1B visa system for its concentration of workers from India. He questioned why foreign workers are brought in when there are Americans who need jobs. The governor emphasized that this issue is exacerbated by artificial intelligence displacing young American workers.

Policy overhaul US Commerce Secretary calls H-1B visa system 'terrible' DeSantis's comments came after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also echoed similar sentiments, calling the H-1B visa system "terrible." Lutnick said he is working on major changes to both the H-1B and green card systems, citing pay disparities between average Americans and green card holders. A draft rule approving this change was cleared by the US Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs earlier this month. The H-1B program, widely used by the tech industry, has an annual cap of 85,000 visas.