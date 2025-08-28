Trump calls for federal charges against George Soros, his son  

United States President Donald Trump has called for billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son to be charged with racketeering. The claims were made on Trump's Truth Social platform, where he wrote, "George Soros and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more." He, however, did not elaborate on whether Soros was under investigation, nor did he specify which protests or Soros's sons he was referring to.

Political tensions Alex Soros publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris One of the billionaire's sons, Alex Soros, chairs the board of directors of the Open Society Foundations, which his father founded. In the past, Alex has publicly supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in her 2024 Democratic campaign against Trump. Notably, former President Joe Biden awarded George Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2023 for his contributions to global democracy and human rights.

Conspiracy theories Soros often target of far-right conspiracy theories Soros, who was born in Hungary, has often been the target of far-right conspiracy theories due to his support for progressive causes and the Democratic Party. In June, protests in Los Angeles against increased immigration raids revived unfounded claims that Soros-funded groups were behind violent actions. "Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends," Trump had written on Truth Social.